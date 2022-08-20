Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp | “She kicked me in the back and I fell to the ground. Nobody did anything”: the actress declares that her ex-husband hit her on a plane out of jealousy of James Franco

Drafting

May 4, 2022 Updated May 6, 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Amber Heard continued to testify against her ex-husband Johnny Depp on Thursday.

This article contains descriptions of acts of violence that may be disturbing.

With constant gestures of indignation and in a choppy story, Amber Heard described this Thursday on the stand the alleged first time that her now ex-husband Johnny Depp hit her in public.

It allegedly happened on a private plane, and out of jealousy of fellow actor James Franco.

This was explained during the third week of the trial that confronts both in a civil lawsuit before a court in Fairfax, Virginia (United States).

image source, Taylor Hill Caption, James Franco and Amber Heard in New York in April 2015.

Heard and Franco shot together in 2015 the movie “Retales de una vida” (The Adderall Diaries).

“He was very angry with me for taking a job with James Franco. I hated James Franco, I hated him“, The 36-year-old artist began to tell.

According to the actress, Depp, 58, smelled of weed and alcohol. He insulted her and asked her in sexually explicit language what Franco “had done” to her body, she said.

She added that Depp had been throwing things at her, she kept changing seats trying to avoid it — “I just didn’t want to make him mad. I didn’t want it to click and get worse” — until at one point he went behind her and hit her.

“He just kicked me. In the back. And I fell to the ground,” he said. “Nobody said anything. Nobody did anything. It was like you could hear a pin drop on that plane.”.

Depp has repeatedly denied in this same trial that he had ever hit Heard or any other woman.

However, his ex-wife abounded in details about his alleged violent behavior this Thursday, as he did in his first appearance on Wednesday, when he also accused him of sexual abuse.

“I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is, it’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything,” Heard commented then, expressing how difficult it has been for her to relive the time she shared with the interpreter of “Pirates from the Caribbean”.

He also described the beginning of the relationship, after both shared a tour to promote the film. The Rum Diaries in 2011, and talked about how the problems between the two escalated until Depp supposedly hit on more than one occasion.

A change in relationship

The relationship took a turn throughout 2012. Heard described that during this period there was a cycle of abuse in which Depp allegedly used drugs and abused her verbally and physically.

“Johnny with speed it’s very different from Johnny on opiates; Johnny on opiates is very different from Adderall and Johnny on cocaine. He had to learn to pay attention to the different versions of himself”, described the protagonist of Aquaman

The actor, according to his ex-wife, disappeared for days. When he came back, he would make derogatory comments about her.

“He was making comments about prostitution, but he was doing it in the context of my performance.”

Depp also accused Heard of having extramarital affairs.

After these moments of alleged abuse, Depp would become “nice, sensitive, and generous”.

The alleged substance use by the actor has been a frequent theme in the trial.

To the contrary, he claims he was sober for much of their time together, after coming off opioid use in 2014.

“He slapped me”

At Wednesday’s hearing, Heard recounted the first time Depp allegedly hit her.

It all happened in the middle of what she thought was a joke about a tattoo he has on his arm.

“He was sitting on the couch, we were having a normal conversion, there were no fights, there was nothing. He was drinking and I didn’t realize it at the time, but I think he was using cocaine, he had a vial of cocaine.”

“I asked him about the tattoo on his arm, they looked like black marks and I asked him what it said.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Johnny Depp points out to the court the spot where his finger was cut.

Depp allegedly answered “Wino,” possibly alluding to actress Winona Ryder, his former partner. Heard laughed and then he slapped her.

“He slapped me in the face”Heard said. “I didn’t know what was going on. I just looked at it.”

Depp, she alleged, gave her a second punch and she lost her balance and fell to the ground.

After the incident, she received calls and text messages from him apologizing and promising that he would never mistreat her again.

sexual abuse

Heard also described a time when Depp allegedly committed sexual violence.

It all happened after an altercation with her ex-husband on a field trip to Hicksville, California.

The plan was to have a party in the desert and stay in mobile homes with several people.

The actress said that, during the trip, a woman who accompanied them put her head on her shoulder and her hand on her arm. Apparently the person was drugged.

Depp was outraged, Heard said, and began yelling at the woman next to her.

According to Heard, she returned with her then-husband to the trailer and there they argued.

Depp began to look for some drugs that he could not find and continued to touch the actress.

“He ripped off my underwear and then proceeded to do a cavity search,” Heard said.

“I just stood there,” she continued.

crossing of accusations

The trial of both actors attracts the attention of millions around the world, especially due to the accusations of abuse by both parties.

In addition, it has led to multiple analyzes of gender roles in relationships and even abuse of men.

In essence, the lawsuit is about defamation.

Depp has sued his ex-wife and alleges that his reputation has been damaged due to various allegations of abuse by Heard in various media outlets.

In a 2018 article for The Washington Post, Heard said she was a victim of domestic abuse.

She did not name Depp or anyone else as being responsible for the abuse. However, the actor understands that his person can be associated with those expressions and that his career has been affected as a result.

Depp is asking for $50 million in compensation.

In response, Heard countersued for $100 million. He says Depp’s claims in his lawsuit are themselves “false and defamatory accusations” designed to “ruin his life and his career.”