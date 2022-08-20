Entertainment

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp | “She kicked me in the back and I fell to the ground. Nobody did anything”: the actress declares that her ex-husband hit her on a plane out of jealousy of James Franco

Amber Heard testifies against her ex-husband Johnny Depp at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, United States, on May 5, 2022.

Amber Heard continued to testify against her ex-husband Johnny Depp on Thursday.

This article contains descriptions of acts of violence that may be disturbing.

With constant gestures of indignation and in a choppy story, Amber Heard described this Thursday on the stand the alleged first time that her now ex-husband Johnny Depp hit her in public.

It allegedly happened on a private plane, and out of jealousy of fellow actor James Franco.

This was explained during the third week of the trial that confronts both in a civil lawsuit before a court in Fairfax, Virginia (United States).

