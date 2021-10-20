News

Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp, the actress reveals: “Nothing could have prepared me for this 2020”

The trial against the former Johnny Depp has monopolized 2020 for Amber Heard which for the actress would have proved particularly difficult.

Amber Heard took stock of 2020 by revealing what it was hard not only because of the health emergency, but above all the trial against the ex Johnny Depp, accused of harassment and abuse by his ex-wife.

The lawsuit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was long and painful for both actors and was one of the most talked about topics in Hollywood. The actress confessed to Sky News that she didn’t expect to have such a hard year:

“Nothing could have prepared me for 2020. I don’t think I’m the only one to say that.”

Surely, Amber Heard did not expect to have to face all these challenges in just one year, but despite everything she managed to shoot The Stand, the TV series inspired by the famous Stephen King novel. In fact, during the interview, Amber Heard also talked about this project:

“We stopped shooting at the end of March, luckily it was almost over, but I still had to resume later when things started to improve. What I like about this series is that it forces the audience to think, ‘What would I do with it? in the face of incredible circumstances and adversity when everything is at stake? ‘”

Johnny Depp: Amber Heard the target of a shitstorm on Twitter ‘I hope you burn in hell’


