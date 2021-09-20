Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: the two photos with the same dress celebrate the verdict

After Johnny Depp’s conviction in the UK, Amber Heard showed off a photo on her Instagram profile with the same dress she had worn on another occasion

After the denial of the appeal a Johnny Depp v. News Group Newspapers for being called a “wifemaker”, Amber Heard showed off one on her Instagram profile photo with the same dress that he had already worn on another occasion.

Although Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are still far from achieving a result related to their disputes in court, the actress has chosen to express herself on Instagram through the publication of two photos that portray her with the same dress. In the post in question, the protagonist of Aquaman wrote: “The same dress from four years ago. Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing at least twice”. The first photo shows Amber Heard wearing a black dress on the day the restraining order against Johnny Depp was issued. The second photo, on the other hand, shows the actress while she was going to testify in the trial that saw her ex-husband and The Sun opposed. The first photo dates back to 2016; the second, however, last summer.

As reported by Cinema Blend, although the court case did not directly involve Amber Heard, the actress was nevertheless called upon to testify against Johnny Depp, accused by The Sun of being a “wife beater”. The London Court of Appeals denied the Pirates of the Caribbean protagonist the opportunity to appeal because it believed Amber Heard’s testimony and the tabloid’s definition to be true. The aim of the actress, therefore, was to relate two very important moments in her life in which she obtained two fundamental judicial triumphs against Depp.

The legal team that defended Johnny Depp highlighted Amber Heard’s tendency to lie, accusing her of not donating the $ 7 million obtained following the divorce settlement to charity as promised. According to the Court of Appeal, however, what was submitted to the attention of the judges was not so important and fundamental. The next leg of the long-distance battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will have to wait until the first part of 2022.