Amber Heard wants to pay off the debt by giving million-dollar interviews (the first will be this week)

After the media trial that Amber Heard ended up losing to Johnny Depp, now the actress has started a series of interviews with whose payments she hopes to pay 10 million 350 thousand dollars, which is the amount of the counterclaim won by her ex-husband. Recently the actress’s lawyer announced that her client did not have the 10 million dollars to pay, so it is estimated that the artist has now begun to give millionaire interviews that allow her to cancel the debt.

During the trial it was ruled that the protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ should pay 15 million dollars for defaming Depp, in an article published in ‘The Washington Post’. Although later Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the amount to 10 million 350 thousand dollars. The actor’s legal team hinted that the interpreter of “Captain Jack Sparrow” could forgive the actress the debt, since the actor just wanted to clear his name and resume his life.



Johnny Depp

A few days after the trial ended, the actress offered her first interview to the American network NBC, where she assured that she had been a victim, but that she did not blame the judge or the jury. “I do not blame them. I actually get it,” she commented. “He is a very loved person and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor,” he added. “How could they not come to that conclusion! They sat for more than three weeks listening, non-stop, to incessant testimonials from paid employees”, which made her look “a person of little credibility”, she asserted.

The actress said that she “doesn’t care what they think of me or what judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I do not assume that the average person should know such things (…) But even if someone is sure that I deserve all this hate and insults, even if he thinks that I am lying, he still could not look me in the eye and tell me that he considers that in social networks there has been a fair representation. You can’t tell me that you think this was fair.” Amber Heard refuted in the interview that has not yet been broadcast in full, and that it may be the first of several that will generate economic gains for the artists who were speculated that she could file for bankruptcy.

In reality, Amber Heard will not have to pay those 10 million dollars in full, as the jury also concluded that Depp should compensate his ex-wife with 2 million dollars for a comment by his previous lawyer that was also considered defamatory towards Heard. The actress’s lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredhoft, announced that they would present a series of tests that were not admitted in this process and that they were part of the similar trial that was held in London, where Depp lost another defamation case against the newspaper ‘The Sun’ for an article calling the actor a “woman batterer,” so it looks like a “second season” of Depp and Heard’s legal showdown is coming.