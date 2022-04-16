Amber Heard was about to leave role in Aquaman for Jason Momoa

There are many occasions when as a result of the judicial war that for years has with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Rumors have pointed out that Amber Heard was close to losing her role as Mera within the DC Universe. But, curiously, new information ensures that it was her problems with Jason Momoa, the actor who gives life to Aquamanand the lack of chemistry between the interpreters, which seriously endangered their continuity in the franchise.

According to the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, initially, Heard, who repeated as Mera in League of Justice by Zack Snyder, he was not going to return with the character in the sequel from Aquaman, that Warner Bros. is preparing with James Wan behind the scenes, since the actress was concerned about the poor connection with her co-star.

However, even though Heard ended up shooting all of her scenes as Mera for Aquaman and the lost kingdom, failed to improve the salary conditions of his contract and for the moment he has not received offers to play more lucrative roles. Something that the legal team of the actress assures that it is due to her legal lawsuits with her ex-husband Johnny Deep, with crossed accusations of ill-treatment and defamation, which have harmed the professional careers of both actors.

Precisely, Hamada has yet to go to the next trial for the slander of Amber Heard with Johnny Depp as a result of an article published by the actress herself in the Washington Post in 2018, accusing him of having mistreated her.

Do not forget that, although Deep sued for 50 million dollars in damages as a result of the article published by Heard, he lost the lawsuit. for defamation in 2020 against The Sun, newspaper that accused the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean of being a “wife beater” in light of his ex-wife’s accusations. In fact, a new judicial process of Deep against the actress that is taking place in the state of Virginia.

For her part, the actress recently wanted to thank the support of her fans on social networks with a message which alluded to the aforementioned article in the newspaper of the Washington Post in which he published his “experience of domestic abuse”, claiming that he never named Deep, but wrote about the high cost women pay “for speaking out against men who have power”.

And while the controversial conflict of Johnny Deep with Amber Heard, it should be remembered that the film by James Wan, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Set for release on December 21, it will focus on the lost nation mentioned briefly in the first installment by Patrick Wilson’s Orm.

