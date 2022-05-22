Amber Heard Was Almost Replaced From ‘Aquaman 2’ Due To ‘Lack Of Chemistry’ With Jason Momoa

The judgment that faces Amber Heard Already Johnny Depp continues its course and, therefore, the lurid revelations who star in the testimonies of which the walls of Fairfax County (Virginia, USA), and society, are becoming witnesses.

This Monday, May 16, the litigation was resumed again and the 36-year-old girl again sat on the stand to testify. During her testimony, she came to light about what happened with the movie ‘Aquaman 2’, which has been surrounded by controversy with signatures asking to be dethroned from her leading role.

The interpreter testified that Warner Bros reduced his scenes in the sequel to the aforementioned film due to a ”smear campaign” by her ex-husband’s legal team.

”They gave me a script and later they sent me new versions in which they had basically limited a lot of my role“He expressed during his third day of appearance.

Based on your story, his participation throughout the tape would have a duration of 10 minutes despite appearing in the main cast giving life to the superheroine Mere.





Amber Heard as Mera in ‘Aquaman’ | Warner Bros.



According to his version, the lawyers of the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ are carrying out a “defamatory campaign” against him, Calling her a “liar” before the press to ruin your career.

Something that would have led to the decline of his role in ‘Aquaman and The Last Kingdom’whose premiere is scheduled for this coming 2023.

However, the actress’s agent, Jessica Kovacevichhas confirmed that the studio almost replaced it with the ”lack of chemistry” with Jason Momoa.

In addition, it has been rumored that Emilia Clarke had already been chosen to replace Heard Well, this first one maintains a close friendship with the protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ and it was expected that the complicity between the two would be reflected on the small big screen.

As published by ‘Entertainment Weekly’, in a pre-recorded statement the actress’s agent initially shared the idea that Warner Bros wanted to drop Amber due to ”bad press” for the confrontation with Depp, something that contradicts his current testimony where he cites that the reason why dismissing her was being considered was because of her “lack of chemistry.”

