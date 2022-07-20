Amber Heard was the victim of “one of the worst cases” of cyberbullying during trial: study

Amber Heard and her followers were subjected to “one of the worst cases of cyberbullying by a group of Twitter accounts” during the defamation trial against Johnny Depp, according to a new study.

The ex-spouses appeared in court a few months ago regarding an opinion piece Heard wrote for Washington Post in 2018, in which she discussed domestic abuse and how she experienced “the full force of our culture’s anger against women who speak out.”

Although Heard did not name Depp, to whom she was married from 2015 to 2017, the actor’s legal team argued that the paper’s readers were likely to assume he was the person responsible for the ordeal she alluded to.

Last month, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

During the trial, which was televised, many memes and jokes appeared on social media about Depp and Heard. They mostly praised Depp and criticized her ex-wife, while Heard noted that she felt she was being unfairly criticized.

“Even if they think I’m lying, they can’t look me in the eye and tell me they think there has been fair representation on social media,” he said in June.

On Monday, July 18, Bot Sentinel, an independent website that uses artificial intelligence to track and combat misinformation and targeted bullying, released a report.

“We believe that Twitter users should be able to engage in healthy discourse online without fake accounts, toxic trolls, foreign countries, and organized groups manipulating the conversation,” its website reads.

The software studied more than 14,000 hashtags such as “#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser” and “#AmberHeardIsALiar”.

They noted that intentional misspellings were often used to trend multiple hashtags at once and “fool Twitter’s algorithms”.

Among its key findings, the report found that fans who tweeted their support for Heard were “relentlessly attacked” with “vulgar and threatening language.” 627 Twitter accounts were discovered that tweeted “exclusively” about Heard and her fans.

They also found that 24 per cent of accounts using these negative hashtags about Heard were created in the last seven months, while the average is usually 8.6 per cent.

“What we observed was one of the worst cases of cyberbullying by a group of Twitter accounts that we have ever seen,” the report concludes, suggesting that the platform did “little to stop targeted abuse and harassment.” ”.

Bot Sentinel explained that Heard’s team contacted them in 2020 to study social media activity about her, but that this was separate from their investigation into the trial, which began last month.