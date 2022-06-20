Amber Heard: what evidence did the judge exclude from the case | Johnny Depp | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEK

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They have been in the spotlight in recent weeks for the defamation trial that saw them face off in court. After the final verdict, which determines that the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” is right, the Aquaman actress has pointed out that there is very important evidence that the court did not take into consideration.

On June 2, the final verdict was announced where he was the winner Johnny Deppwhile the actress of “Aquaman” will have to pay 15 million dollars to be found guilty by the jury that was in charge of the case.

Although the defamation trial was won by Johnny Depp, the fate of Amber Heard It would have been very different if the jury had seen a series of tests that the actress of “Aquaman” assures that they were excluded by the judge. What is it about? Here we explain it to you.

Amber Heard is an American actress who has participated in several Hollywood movies (Photo: Amber Heard/Instagram)

THE EVIDENCE OF AMBER HEARD AGAINST JOHNNY DEPP THAT THE JURY DIDN’T SEE

Amber Heard gave an exclusive interview for the NBC network where she stated that the defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp could have had a very different ending if the jury had seen a series of evidence that was finally excluded by the judge.

The “Aquaman” actress explained that it is a folder with notes that could have made a difference in the final decision of the jury, which determined that she must pay Depp 10 million in damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the amount was lowered to $350,000.

“There is a folder with notes dating back to 2011 from the beginning of my relationship, which were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” Heard told journalist and attorney Savannah Guthrie.

However, the actress maintains that the judge in the case excluded those notes from her therapist. According to Heard’s testimony, Depp physically and emotionally abused her during the four years of her marriage, accusations that the actor strongly denied during the trial.

In her interview with NBC, Amber Heard also noted that she does believe the jury was influenced in their final verdict.

“How could they not come to that conclusion! They sat for more than three weeks listening, non-stop, to non-stop testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, from random people.”

In fact, the actress says that “she doesn’t blame them and that she understands them”: “He is a very loved character and people think they know him. He is a fantastic actor,” she added of Depp.