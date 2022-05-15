Amber Heard: what is known about the actress’s alleged arrest for assaulting her partner before meeting Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are facing one of the most media trials in Hollywood history after the actor sued his ex-wife for damages. after claiming to be a victim of alleged domestic violence.

Faced with these accusations, Johnny Depp assured that he was the victim, since Amber Heard, throughout their marriage, hit him, put out a cigarette in his face, and caused the actor to lose part of his finger.

For her part, the 36-year-old actress admitted to having hit her then-husband in self-defense due to the fear she felt in the opportunities in which he physically and sexually abused her.

Due to the media uproar caused by this trial between the two artists, recently Another violent episode that Amber Heard starred in the past with one of her ex-partners came to light.

On this occasion, Amber Heard was arrested in 1009 after assaulting Tasya Van Ree photographer with whom he had a romantic relationship between 2008 and 2012, before meeting Johnny Depp.

The incident It occurred at the Seattle International Airport after a strong argument between the two and, due to the laws of the state of Washington, it was removed from the records due to bureaucratic issues.

Despite these accusations, Van Ree came to Amber Heard’s defense years after the incident stating that everything was “misinterpreted and exaggerated”.

“Amber was wrongfully accused of an incident that was misconstrued and exaggerated by two people in a power relationship,” the photographer said.

Similarly, Amber Heard, during a statement after her separation from Johnny Depp, commented that the charges against him for the alleged altercation with his ex-partner were distorted.

“There was no physical violence, no physical abuse, and zero domestic violence between us,” the actress recounted.