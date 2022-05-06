Amber Heard, when she was the girlfriend of Valentino Lanús: this was their romance according to Otto Sirgo | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Amber Heard is in the eyes of the entire entertainment world after having denounced her ex-husband Johnny Depp for psychological, physical and sexual violence; but that is not the only revelation that has been made known in the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband for defamation. The legal defense of the actor who played Jack Sparrow in the saga of “Pirates of the Caribbean“He pointed out that the American actress would have been unfaithful to the artist on more than one occasion, a factor that Depp alleges as psychological abuse towards him.

As a result of such a statement, talk has begun on social networks and various show programs regarding the previous relationships that Amber Heard had; one of them with the Mexican actor Valentino Lanús, star and heartthrob of several melodramas, with whom she had a courtship more than a decade ago.

Precisely, the actor Otto Sirgo, Lanús’s co-star in “Amar sinlimites” in 2006, remembered what Amber Heard was like when he met her. The Cuban nationalized Mexican artist, in the Ventaneando program, recounted details of the time he chatted with Heard in one of the novel’s recording locations.

The actress was just 20 years old when she was related to Valentino Lanús (Photo: Mezcaliente)

WHAT WAS AMBER HEARD LIKE WHEN SHE WAS WITH VALENTINO LANÚS?

“It was several years ago… Amber had come to visit Valentino in Mexico, Valentino and I were filming a telenovela together and one of the main sets was a house in Cocoyoc and while Valentino was filming and I was not, I loved getting in a lounger in the pool to sunbathe, Amber came and did the same and we started talking and the truth is that we got along very well”Otto Sirgo commented.

At another time, the 75-year-old actor recalled when he shared time with her and Valentino Lanús at his La Toscana restaurant, which he has in San Miguel de Allende, while she took her first steps in acting.

“Suddenly there was a break in the novel for a vacation or something like that and I went to San Miguel to see Maleni (his wife) to see how the business was going and they fell for me (Amber Heard and Valentino Lanus), I fell to eat here at the restaurant and we were there”asserted Sirgo, who at the same time affirmed that on those occasions he never saw a problematic behavior of Amber Heard, behaviors that have currently led her to be prosecuted with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“At that time she was a very nice girl, very normal, we talked a lot because she was learning a script because she was going to film an episode. We were talking about that… that she has already made a change now, gosh!, yes, I don’t understand the reasons, but from what I read about the trial and everything she does, she is not the same Amber that I knew , the truth”Otto pointed out.

HOW LONG DID AMBER HEARD’S COURTSHIP LAST WITH VALENTINO LANÚS?

The couple would have met at the beginning of 2006, when Valentino Lanús was 31 years old and had already registered in his history the participation in novels such as “Alborada”, “Primer amor… a mil per hora” and “Mariana de la noche”, while Amber Heard was just beginning to stand out in her career in Hollywood, at just 20 years old.

Despite the fact that their courtship projected for a longer relationship, the romance between the Mexican and the American did not exceed 10 months.