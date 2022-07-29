Amber Heard: While a series about the trial with Johnny Depp is released, she declares bankruptcy

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in one of the most media trials of recent years. the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean sued his ex-wife for defamation. In the weeks that the process lasted, social networks were filled with videos, comments and even live broadcasts of the testimonies that both actors gave.

After the trial ended, the jury ruled that Heard should pay Johnny Depp ten million dollars in compensation.. For his part, the actor would have to deliver two million as compensation. As soon as the verdict was pronounced, the legal team of the actress of Aquaman explained to the judge that the woman would not have enough money to pay off the debt. Since then, Heard has been in a legal process to find options other than paying the ten million. Now it is known that she appealed the jury’s decision so that the fine is less.

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp as the jury exits the courtroom for lunch at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia on May 16, 2022.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict,” a spokesperson for the artist said in a statement. Amber Heard filed for bankruptcy and filed an appeal with the state of Virginia on July 21. The 35-year-old woman is seeking a mistrial.

Hours after the actress’s decision was known, the actor’s lawyers also filed an appeal. In the Court of Virginia they requested that the original verdict of the jury be taken into account.

“The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr Depp believes this is a time for both parties to get on with their lives and get back on their feet. But if Mrs. Heard is determined to continue litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp will file a concurrent appeal to ensure the Court of Appeal considers the full record and all relevant legal matters,” a source close to Johnny Depp explained to CNN. Although the trial is over, everything seems to indicate that the couple of ex-husbands will continue in a legal battle for the jury’s decision.

The trial and the testimonies of both parties deserved a rigorous analysis and, after the success of its media coverage, A documentary will be released that will reveal some unknowns and unknown details.

‘Johnny vs. Amber’, the documentary about the Depp-Heard trial arrives in Latin America.

The production, titled Johnny vs. Amber, It will have two episodes and will present testimonies from figures close to the couple or who were involved in the trial, as well as unpublished audiovisual material. “Depp and Heard made headlines for their sensational breakup. When he sued The Sun in London for defamation there were a lot of personal videos, recordings, texts and photosleading to an unprecedented look at the stars’ troubled marriage,” the platform described in its promo.

Thus, the documentary will include interviews with David SherborneDepp’s lawyer, or Sasha Wass QC, defender of the British newspaper. It will be released in Latin America this Saturday, July 30 in Discovery+. The first part of the report was released in December of last year on the platform and quickly positioned itself as one of the most successful titles. In this documentary, the focus was entirely on the defamation trial faced by the protagonist of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the UK High Court in 2020.