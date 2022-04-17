Amber Heard: who is the actress who faces Johnny Depp in court today

“I’ve worked a lot over the years, trying to be more than just a pretty face. I think that was always a challenge.” Those words she chose Amber Heard to describe her place in Hollywood, an industry she always felt wanted to engross her in her beauty.

And while several blockbusters prove that he succeeded in his goal, currently her face is not so linked to the cinema, but to the long dispute -and televised trial- that confronts her former partner, Johnny Depp. From a traditional childhood, to being the Hollywood spotlighthow is the life and work of Heard.

Amber Heard was born in 1986 in the State of Texas

Amber Heard was born on April 22, 1986, in Texas. There he spent his entire childhood and adolescence, along with his sister, his father and his mother. When she was 16, the young woman suffered a severe blow that began to change her perception of things. At that age, one of his best friends died in a car crash a fact that deeply impacted Amber.

Although her environment devoutly practiced Catholicism, and her education was closely linked to the Church, that loss led the future actress to deep anguish, which led to turning his back on religion.

From that moment on, she declared herself agnostic, dropped out of face-to-face school and studied at a distance. A short time later, she said goodbye to her native home and vHe traveled to New York to try his luck in the world of modeling.. Her family gave her daughter wings, and encouraged her to pursue her dreams, although before her her father gave her a curious gift: a 38 caliber revolver (Texas, as you know, has a very lax policy when it comes to carrying guns.) But in New York the situation was not simple.

With only 17 years old, without the presence of her parents and being a minor, many agencies preferred not to work with her . For that reason, he changed his destiny and went to Los Angeles, this time, to try to forge a path in acting.

Heard did not need too many castings until she found her first job, a minor character in the series. Jack & Bobby. From that moment on, and at the age of 18, he began a series of small participations in titles such as Friday Night Lights, The Mountain, The OC, Californication and a protagonist in fiction Hidden Palmsa proposal that lasted very few episodes.

But his goal was, of course, the big screen. In 2008 she landed her first relevant role in Pineapple Expressalong with Seth Rogen and James Franco (who many years later would become a key character in his dispute with Johnny Depp).

This film was followed by participations in Zombieland, The Informers, The Jonesses either Machete Kills. With each of those projects, his screen presence increased, and in 2011 the leading role alongside Nicolas Cage in hell at the wheel, marked a break in his career. In the years that followed, blockbusters like Machete Kills, Magic Mike XXL either the danish girlconfirmed her as one of the biggest new names in Hollywood.

Amber is always looking for authenticity for herself. No labels, no doing what the public expected of her, or obeying the canons of the industry. maybe a childhood crossed by mandates seemed more than enoughand when she moved to Los Angeles, her priority was her personal happiness, rather than projecting that image of irresistible beauty with which so insisted his agents.

For this reason, tired of hearing over and over again that she hides her sexuality, Amber took advantage of the anniversary of Glaad (an organization dedicated to LGBT activism), and in 2010 he formalized his relationship with the photographer Tasya Van Ree.

Given the need for the media to label the affective and sexual life of the actress, she declared: “I don’t label myself one way or another. I have had beautiful relationships with men and women . I love whoever decides to love, because the important thing is the person.

Amber and Tasya’s relationship went through some rough patches, and although it lasted for almost four years, There was an episode that colored said courtship with controversy. In 2009, the police had to intervene in the face of a complaint of domestic violence, because allegedly Heard shook the photographer’s arm.

The situation did not escalate, and Tasya assured that everything was misunderstood and used by homophobic sectors to defame the actress. The complaint did not reach majors, and to this day, both are friends. Because the courtship ended in 2012, shortly after Heard met Johnny Depp.

In 2011, Depp and Heard coincided in the filming of the rum diariesbased on the novel of the same name by Hunter S. Thompson and when the actor was asked what he thought about his partner, he replied that it was “a southern belle”.

Until that moment, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had a long relationship with vanessa paradisand Heard with the aforementioned Tasya van Ree. After months, both put an end to their respective partners, and began to appear together officially.

When they started dating, he was in his early fifties, and she was in her mid-twenties. On the red carpets, the couple stole all the attention, and once in a while they even flouted the law, such as when they falsified documents to illegally bring their dogs to Australia. And although they decided to get married in 2015, the romance came to an end in 2016, when they filed for divorce. But far from ending, the real litigation between the two began right there.

When she filed for divorce, the actress She reported that her partner had beaten her, and demanded a perimeter order. In a fragment of the document, Heard assured that he suffered “emotional, verbal and physical abuse”.

When said information reached the media, the star of Scissorhands He categorically denied everything, and the parties sealed an agreement for several million. Shortly after, a statement they issued jointly assured that the relationship between the two had been “intensely passionate, and sometimes volatile, but always with love”.

The photo with which Amber Heard presented her daughter on Instagram

In later years, Heard was in a relationship with Elon Musk for a while, and then had brief romances with art dealer Vito Schnabel, with Andy Muschietti and with film director Bianca Butti. On the other hand, on April 8 last year, Amber became a mother through the surrogacy process.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married in 2015 and divorced the following year in the midst of a tough legal battle of mutual accusations of abuse.

Despite the agreement, Depp began to have a bad image in the media, and different groups boycotted his presence in his most popular franchises, such as fantastic animals either Pirates of the Caribbean. In 2018, the tabloid media The Sun called him a “wife beater” which prompted Johnny to sue them for defamation (which the newspaper ultimately won).

In that same year, Heard published an article in Washington Post in which he claimed to “confront sexual violence”, and detailed: “Two years ago, I became a public figure who symbolized family abuse, and I felt the anger of our culture against women who raise their voices.” Although she did not mention her ex-husband directly, her reference was more than obvious, and for that reason Depp sued him for defamation, for fifty million dollars.

Amber Heard during the premiere of Aquaman, where she played the heroine Mera

In their lawsuit, Depp’s lawyers considered that the actress denounced in her article, being a victim of domestic violence, something that represented a falsehood. Facing that, Amber decided to file a countersuit in which she claimed that he was running a campaign to defame her, and that once again, she was being harassed and mistreated.

In her letter, the actress demands to be free from the complaint for her article in Washington Post, and receive one hundred million in compensation. From that moment on, a veritable parade of crosses began between the two. There was a trial to verify if Heard had really donated part of the settlement money to charity (as she had publicly stated).images of Amber also emerged with a bruise on her face, and the leaking of an audio in her alleged voice, claimed to have hit her husband.

For all this, it is that Depp and Heard finally see each other again in court, in which it will be a trial that will last for months, and that will have as witnesses recognized figures such as Elon Musk, Jason Momoa, James Franco and Paul Bettany.

Amber Heard faces a lawsuit for defamation from Johnny Depp, whom she accuses of the same and of physical and psychological violence Grosby-Group

Ever since she set foot in Hollywood, Heard knew she didn’t want to be just a pretty face. In an interview, and referring to the place that she always looked for in the industry, she opined: “From a creative point of view, it’s not challenging to just be sexy. I didn’t do anything to look the way I do. No one controls the genetics that are dealt to them, so taking pride in my appearance would be a mistake. And besides, in Los Angeles there is always someone more beautiful than you”.