Amber Heard: Who is the father of the actress’s daughter?

La actress Amber Heard surprised in July of last year by announce that she had become the mother of a girlwhom he had named Oonagh Paige, after his late mother.

According to friends of Heard, Oonagh was born on April 8 last year with the help of a surrogate womb after the actress knew that she could never have her own baby.

“Oonagh is absolutely beautiful and amber is in love. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She is so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life,” a person close to Amber stated.

“The biggest thing for Amber is that she is open about Oonagh’s birth,” the source continued. “There are so many women out there who feel like they can’t talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed, Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are many ways to have a baby, even if you have fertility issues.”

Amber Heard she has never revealed the identity of her daughter’s father or the sperm donor.

At the time her daughter was born, the actress was said to be in a relationship with cinematographer Bianca Butti.

The couple would have started dating in January 2020, but their relationship would have ended in December 2021.

In addition to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, with whom she is currently in a legal battle in a defamation trial, the actress has been linked to the millionaire creator of Tesla, Elon Musk, the art dealer Vito Schnabel, as well as the actor James Franco.

Many years ago, before she was a famous actress in Hollywood, she had a brief affair with the Mexican actor Valentino Lanús.