Amber Heard. Who was he before the trial against Johnny Depp

The actress Amber Heard is facing a televised trial with Johnny Depp which began Monday in the Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia. As we will remember, the former couple married in February 2015 and in May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorceciting irreconcilable differences, publicly accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence.

Their divorce was finalized in January 2017. But in 2018, the actress of “Aquaman” wrote an article about having experienced domestic violencereferring to Johnny Depp (without mentioning him explicitly).

So Johnny Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in March 2019.

Amber Heard responded to Depp’s lawsuit with a $100 million counterclaim of her own. alleging that the actor coordinated a campaign aimed at defaming her. But before all this, who was Amber Heard?

Who was Amber Heard before coming to trial against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard was born on April 22, 1986 in Austin, Texas.. She is the daughter of contractor David Heard and business consultant Paige Heard, during her childhood and adolescence, Amber Heard received a Catholic education, at the age of 17 he made the decision to leave school and his home for pursue acting in Los Angelesyes, California.

His first appearances were small roles on television in series such as “Jack & Bobby“, “The Mountain” Y “CO“. Nevertheless, His great debut was in the cinema in 2004 with the film “friday night lights” a sports drama.

His next appearances were in “North Country” (2005), playing the young version of Charlize Theron and his first leading role was in the horror film “All the Boys love Mandy Lane”(2006).

Amber took advantage of her growing popularity and participated in numerous successful films, such as “Never surrender” (2008), “Pineapple Express” (2008), “The Informers” (2008) and “Land of zombies” (2009).

In 2011, he participated in the tape “The Rum Diary”, where he met actor Johnny Deppwhom he married in 2015.

After participating in this type of successful films, actress Amber Heard added other award-winning films to her resume such as “The Danish Girl”, in addition to other blockbusters such as “3 days to kill” alongside Kevin Costner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Nevertheless, his greatest recognition was joining the DC cinematic universewhere plays Merathe queen of the underwater nation of Atlantis alongside Jason Momoa, one of the most successful movies at the box office and at DC.

