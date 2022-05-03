Amber Heard: Why did you fire your PR team? – People – Culture

This week is expected Amber Heard takes the stand and tells her version of events about her relationship with Johnny Depp.

The controversial trial has unleashed hundreds of headlines for and against the “Aquaman” actress, a fact that apparently caused her to fire her public relations team suddenly.

As revealed by the US media ‘New York Post’, Heard reportedly fired the Precision Strategies team, co-founded by the former Obama adviser, due to two possible reasons: the number of negative headlines against her or the lack of effectiveness in telling her story.

Who is your team now?

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard moves forward.

The artist would have hired David Shane, Chairman and CEO of Shane Communications, which is responsible for carrying out crisis and problem management for companies and individuals. According to ‘The Insider’, Shane, at this time, would be working with Heard before he has to take the stand.

The curious thing about this fact is that this company had previously worked against Depp in another legal battle. That time, the dispute was between the famous ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor and The Management Group, his former business managers.

Although there was a settlement before the trial, the company managed to prove in 2017 that Depp was responsible for his own financial problems and that, therefore, they had not spent his money.

Regarding the facts discovered by the ‘New York Post’, neither Heard’s lawyers nor Shane Communications have spoken about itwhich only leaves the option of waiting for the trial to resume.

The controversial dispute

It should be noted that this legal confrontation between Heard and Depp It was the product of a lawsuit that the latter made to his ex-wife for the alleged defamation that she had done to him by publishing an article in ‘The Washington Post’, in which the actress stated that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Despite the fact that in said letter he does not directly mention Depp, he affirms that this accusation cost him his departure from major productions such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, a film that is about to be released, and ‘Fantastic Animals’ (2022).

Amber Heard in one of the hearings.

Because the judgment has been broadcast, the media have been able to witness the various tests and testimonies that both parties have submitted.

Sexual threesomes, severed fingers and heated discussions have been some of the facts that the ex-partner’s lawyers have revealed during the hectic legal battle.

