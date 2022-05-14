Amber Heard: Why was your daughter born through surrogacy? – People – Culture

Amber Heard had no children while married to Johnny Depp, with whom he currently has a media judicial dispute. Precisely, this trial has led to inquire about different aspects of the life of the actress who plays Mera in ‘Aquaman‘, including your family life.

Heard has a young daughter. Her name is Oonahg Paige Heard and was born on April 8, 2021, by surrogate motherhood, according to their relatives. But it is something that the actress has not spoken about in public, although she has published a photograph of her and the baby on social networks, along with a message in which she reflects on her motherhood.

Many have wondered who Oonagh’s father is. They even speculated that the donor could have been Elon Musk.. However, on this point the actress has been hermetic.

“I’m excited to share this news with you. Four years ago I decided I wanted to be a mother. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I realize how radical it is for us women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny,” the actress wrote in one of the Instagram posts where she appears with the girl, dated July 21, 202.

The actress added that she hopes it will get to the point where “it becomes normal to not want a ring to have a crib. A part of me wants to defend that my private life is nobody’s business. I also understand that the nature of my work forces me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Those who know her say that the Heard’s decision to go to surrogate motherhood was because she cannot have children biologically.

