Amber Heard will be in “Aquaman 2″: actress says her scenes have been cut | Johnny Depp | Cinema and series

The trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It has managed to capture the attention of social networks. With witnesses and testimonies recounting the life of the couple, the end of this legal process is about to come to an end.

At first, the actor announced that he lost the character of Jack Sparrow, as he was fired from “Pirates of the Caribbean” due to the controversy. Now, the actress has also confessed how the case has affected her career.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are facing off in the defamation lawsuit brought by the “Sleepy Hollow” actor against his ex-partner. Photo: Instagram

As is known, heard gives life to Mere in the DCEU and his presence was confirmed for “Aquaman and the lost kingdom”. Although thousands of people did not welcome her retaking her role in the midst of the controversy, the Hollywood star was presented as one of the expected returns to the plot.

Now, during her intervention in court, and despite the fact that millions of signatures support seeing her off the tape, the artist has revealed that she was not fired, but her screen time was cut.

Amber Heard continues to testify in front of the court about the fights she had with her ex-partner Johnny Depp. Photo: EFE

“ I fought hard to stay in the movie They didn’t want me,” said the interpreter (via Deadline) about her role in the sequel directed by James Wan. After some conversations, she mentions that she was allowed to stay, although for the final cut she details that there is “ a very watered-down version of that role … they took a lot away.”

For now, it is not understood at what level Mera’s absence or presence will change the story of “the lost kingdom”. However, The Direct portal shares that the feature film would include the Atlantean woman’s son with Arthur Curry, for which it is likely to be relegated to a subplot.

Amber Heard returns as Mera for Aquaman 2. Photo: DC Fandome

Amber Heard: petition not to appear in “Aquaman 2” adds 4 million signatures

The Change.org signing board has gained great interest in social networks, which has been demonstrated in the numbers obtained in recent days on the platform. With several messages asking that the actress not be part of the DC Universe film, it was reported that more than 4 million signatures have been collected.

Amber Heard plays Mera in the new Aquaman movie. Photo: Warner Bros.

Amber Heard’s testimony was not a copy of the film

According to information from EFE, Amber did not copy any fragment of said film and this is demonstrated by the (public access) recordings of the trial., in which it is seen that at no time does he mention the phrases attributed to him. In addition, the image that went viral shows that the lines are from Hard’s opening statement, which is false, since it was given by his lawyer.

Twitter user confirms that Amber Heard would have used the dialogue of “The talented Mr. Ripley” in his testimony. Photo: Twitter capture

Fans Propose Johnny Depp’s Daughter As Amber Heard’s Replacement In “Aquaman 2”

The followers of Johnny Depp opened the debate on Twitter after proposing to Warner Bros. Pictures to consider Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, in the role of Mera for future DCEU projects.

Fans ask for Johnny Depp’s daughter to replace Mera for “Aquaman 2”. Photo: Twitter capture

Would Emilia Clark replace Amber Heard as Mera?

Forbes magazine revealed that Heard will be replaced by Emilia Clarke, one of the actresses that fans have been asking to be a part of the film. “Her great role as her in ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to fame as she played Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator Genesis,’ Qi’ra in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’ Her supporters started a signature drive in 2020 through change.org to make it happen.

Emilia Clarke’s followers started a signature collection in 2020 through change.org to make it Mera.Photo:: @Game of thrones/ Instagram,

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema to give life to Louis XV in the next European film

Three years after his last film, and in the midst of a legal dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor will be part of a historical film. According to Deadline, at the Cannes Festival market, this year a film will be sold that arrives as Johnny Depp’s next project as an actor: a historical film where he will be a king of France.

The film is directed by and stars the French Maïwenn (“Polisse”, “My love”) and will focus on the story of Jeanne Bécu, a poor woman who ended up becoming the monarch’s lover.