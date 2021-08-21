News

Amber Heard will be tried for defamation

The nightmare divorce from Johnny Depp And Amber Heard is enriched with a new chapter that marks an important one victory in court of the star: the ex-wife will be tried for defamation. After Amber had told about the Washington Post of having been a victim of domestic violence, Johnny had in fact accused her of having “lied about the abuses” by asking compensation from 50 million dollars. The ex-wife had appealed, asking for cancellation of the lawsuit, but now a Virginia judge has dismissed his appeal.

Johnny’s libel suit, therefore, can proceed. The trial will begin in April 2022. And it doesn’t bode well, given the horror movie details our ex-spouses have accustomed us to, in recent years, battling each other in court.

The two, who are said goodbye in 2017 between mutual accusations of domestic violence, gave the worst of themselves in July 2020, when they came face to face in the courtroom as part of the trial brought by Depp to the Sun who had called it a “Beater of wives”. Three weeks of hearings in which the gruesome background of a marriage based on violence, blood, alcohol, drugs and degradation. The trial sentence, which arrived in early November, has sanctioned the defeat of the star. And the collapse of his career. A few days later Warner Bros removed him from the set of Fantastic Beasts 3. Not only that: he has been stripped of the role of Jack Sparrow from the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean and his latest film, Minamata, was not distributed in the US. Just a few days ago Depp in an interview published on Sunday Times It was lashed out at the Hollywood boycott of him, confessing that he lived, “As a man and as an actor”, five “surreal” years. And promising that he would continue to fight to prove his truth to the world.

Now the star has won an important round: Amber Heard will be tried for defamation. AND “Mr. Depp is gratified by the court’s decision “, as his attorney Ben Chew said in a short note. The final word, for the war that has been pitting the two ex-spouses for years, still seems a long way off. Beyond who has right or wrong, one thing is certain: their divorce will be remembered as one of the worst of the story of Hollywood.

