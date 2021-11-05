Amber Heard will have to deliver the phone records to court

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard continues!

Johnny Depp got it from the court access to telephone records of his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp plans to use the records to prove that his ex-spouse falsified the injuries he caused her. Depp is suing Heard for libel and claims he retouched the photos to make it look like the actor from Edward scissor hands attacked her. Depp’s lawyer said: “Ms. Heard’s attorney repeatedly used these fake photographs during the deposition”. He also claimed that the LAPD “Did not consider the photographs valid“. Johnny Depp sued Heard over an article written for the Washington Post describing being a victim of domestic violence.

Amber Heard on the tabloid, as well as in court, claimed to have suffered two black eyes, a broken nose and lip at the hands of Depp. The court ruled that Johnny Depp’s legal team can have the phone examined by an expert to check if the photos have been fabricated. In response, Heard’s attorney stated: “Amber Heard remains willing and able to support the authenticity of her evidence, and her computer forensic expert has helped in this effort. In stark contrast, Mr. Depp was unable to produce even the audio tapes from which he leaked a partial out of context part, much less any support for the authenticity of any of his evidence “. Depp and Heard got married between 2015 and 2017. In November of last year, Depp lost part in another libel suit against The Sun, which labeled him a “wife beater”. The court found the request to be “substantially true” and Depp was denied permission to appeal the ruling.