Amber Heard will move to a million dollar mansion in the California desert after the sentencing of the trial with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard will take a break in the desert after the trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who sued her for USD 50 million in a defamation case.

The 36-year-old actress plans to move to the California town of Joshua Tree, known for its hippie population and wildlife, once the ruling is known. Following closing arguments on Thursday, the jury is expected to announce its verdict next week.

Heard and her daughter Oonagh will move into a $1 million three-bedroom property. A source close to the Hollywood star spoke to the British newspaper The Mirror about the actress’s decision to leave Los Angeles. “Amber loves spending time in the desert. It’s the only place where she can get away from it all. She’s really connected to the art community there,” the insider said.

On the last day of the trial, the “Aquaman” actress said: “Maybe it’s easy to forget, but I’m a human being.” She sitting on the stand, she also denounced that she suffers death threats from the actor’s fans. “People want to kill me and they tell me every day,” Heard said. “People want to put my baby in the microwave“, he claimed.

After six weeks of testimony at the libel trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attacked each other with unsavory details about their brief marriage, both sides asked the jury the same thing: They want their life back.

heard “Ruined his life by falsely telling the world that she was a survivor of domestic abuse committed at the hands of Mr. Depp.”, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez said in the closing arguments of the trial in a court in Faixfax, Virginia, USA.

Heard’s attorneys, meanwhile, said Depp ruined Heard’s life by waging a smear campaign against her when she filed for divorce and publicly accused him of assault in 2016.

“In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. DeppHeard’s attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, said. “If you do, he will start a global humiliation campaign against you.”

Depp described the accusations of sexual and physical abuse of his ex-wife as “crazy”.

“Ridiculous, humiliating, absurd, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel and all false”Depp said when asked about his reaction to hearing Heard’s accusations when she testified earlier in the trial.

“Never in my life have I committed sexual assault, physical abuse, all these outrageous and outrageous stories of me committing these things.”, said. “And living with it for six years, and hoping to get the truth out. Whatever happens, I came here and told the truth..”, he declared.

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million following a column she wrote in 2018 for Washington Postin which she does not name him, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard, for his part, presented a counterclaim, requesting $100 million compensation.

In November 2020, Depp lost his UK libel suit against the tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.”

“For Mr. Depp this case has never been about money”said Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew. “This is about Mr. Depp’s reputation and getting him released from the prison he’s lived in for the last six years.”

