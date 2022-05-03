Amber Heard will no longer act in Aquaman 2 and will be replaced by Emilia Clark

There are currently more than 2 million signatures against her participation in Aquaman 2 which have led to Amber Heard being removed from the final cut of the film, according to Forbes magazine.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is currently underway and the consequences are already beginning to affect the actress’s career.

As you know, she played Mera in “Aquaman and the lost kingdom”, but now it would not make it to the final cut of the film, according to the latest Forbes report.

Days ago it was reported that the role of the interpreter would have been reduced to only 10 minutes. Now, the specialized media indicated that Warner Bros. would have completely removed it, as requested online with more than two million signatures.

He also revealed that Heard will be replaced by Emilia Clarke, one of the actresses that fans have been asking to be part of the film. “Her terrific role in ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to top-notch status already starring as Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator Genesis,’ Qi’ra in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ and also as Mera in ‘Aquaman 2. ″.

Clarke supporters even started a signature drive in 2020 via change.org to make it happen.

The trial is still underway, but the scandal surrounding it and the bad position of Amber Heard would have been enough for Warner Bros. to finally withdraw it.

It only remains to wait for an official statement and the premiere of Aquaman 2 to see how the result will look on the big screen.