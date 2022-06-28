Amber Heard will sell a very expensive gift from Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp after the trial

ANDn June 1, one of the most mediatic trials in the history of Hollywoodthe Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp. The old marriage was immersed in a legal battle that was broadcast around the world and the jury’s decision favored the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. A multimillion-dollar lawsuit Amber Heard has to cope, even if it means selling belongings that were, in their day, luxury gifts from Elon Musk.

The actress will have to put up for sale a very expensive gift from the South African tycoon in order to pay her ex-husband’s lawsuit. The actress, one of the protagonists of ‘Aquaman’, had a relationship with the employer, where this detail could have come from.

A 1,200-horsepower Tesla Model X

And it is that, according to the personality and the fortune of Elon Musk, the gifts that the South African can give are not exactly cheap. One of these presents that the actress received was a Tesla Model X.

This high-end vehicle can travel up to 628 kilometers on a single charge and has 1,200 horsepower. Despite being a large car, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.1 secondswith a top speed of 250km/h.

What is your price?

However, the ownership of this luxury car is still the subject of debate, as It is not known if it ended up being a gift from Musk himself or an acquisition of the actress. What is known is its price, about $130,000since it is the fully equipped version.

Johnny Depp, upon winning the trial, he must receive from Amber Heard a sum of 15 million dollars, but this amount was reduced to $10.35 million due to a punitive damage limit under Virginia state law.

Contrary to what is thought, Amber Heard s won a charge in regards to his counterclaim. The actress demanded 100 million dollars, but only received 2 million.