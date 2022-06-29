Entertainment

Amber Heard Will Sell Elon Musk’s Expensive Gift To Pay Johnny Depp – People – Culture

The model, with apparent economic difficulties, would be forced to sell several objects.

The novel for the lawsuit between the actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is far from over despite the fact that justice has already handed down its verdict.

According to the legal order, Heard should pay an amount close to 10.3 million dollars to Deppher ex-husband, because the latter was the one who won the lawsuit for ‘defamation’.

In that sense, the actress seems to be looking for all possible ways to comply with the sentence. So it’s your turn to leave your ‘most precious’ objects.

What will Heard do to pay the millionaire amount?

Amber Heard plans to appeal the verdict of the trial against Johnny Depp
Photo:

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP

According to information from several American entertainment media, Heard could be suffering from serious financial problems. And in the midst of the crisis, he would have made the decision to sell several of his belongings. Even the ones that were given to him.

As reported by some tabloids, Amber Heard would sell the Tesla Model X car that tycoon Elon Musk, with whom she would have had a relationship in the past, gave her.

Although much has been speculated about the value of the vehicle, most specialized portals estimate its value at 130 thousand dollars, an amount that is far from the value to compensate Depp.

