Amber Heard willing to appeal decision in favor of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is not willing to accept the verdict that the jury issued in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, so she is already trying to appeal the resolution taken in the Virginia court.

The sum that Heard has to pay Depp is $10 million for defamationwhich has the actress in the head, because on several occasions she said she did not have such an amount of money.

Appeal to the case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

After the issuance of a ruling in favor of Depp, Amber said she was disappointed despite the evidence that showed her defense: “I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was not enough to confront the disproportionate power, dominance and influence of my ex-husband.”

The lawyers of the actress of Aquaman reviewed the documentation delivered by one of the jurors who took your case, and they resulted in there being anomalies in said papersgiving way to request a new trial.

The defense of the actress argues that the resolution was not supported by the evidence, in addition to the icompensation that was set to deliver to Johnny Depp is “excessive” and “indefensible””. For this reason, the request to annul the verdict and order a new one is being requested.

Amber Heard Book

In accordance with OKAY! MagazineAmber signed a millionaire agreement for the realization of a book autobiographical where he will recount his experiences, including the episodes alongside the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Much has been said about the economic situation that the actress is going through, and it is that after having seen her buying clothes in a discount storethe strong economic crisis that it is facing was rumored.

Appealing the resolution of the trial against Johnny Depp is proof that Amber Heard is risking everything for everythingWell, according to sources close enough to her, they assure that she is going through difficult times.