Amber Heard, with a millionaire offer to star in adult films – Metro World News

Amber Heard is going through one of the most difficult times of her life.

Her story with Johnny Depp took a 180 degree turn, after the actor came out of the trial well, and she has to pay compensation of just over 10 million dollars for defamation.

In addition to the large sum of cash that the actress must pay her ex-husband, the protagonist of Aquaman was badly placed in public opinion and was highly criticized by users of social networks.

As if that were not enough, Heard put up for sale a house he had in California, to try to raise enough money to pay off his debt to Depp.

In the midst of all these problems, the 36-year-old actress received a millionaire offer to film a movie.

However, the proposal is different from all the projects she has done so far, since the agency that has been interested in her is dedicated to adult cinema.

According to the Pop Topic site, Amber Heard is offered a contract of up to nine million dollars to star in the film that aims to stone the actress.

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production. The video will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality,” said Veronica Madarian, director of Zen Models.

In fact, the high payment for his services is designed to offer him a solution to his economic problems and pay off the debt he owes to Depp.

Until now, neither the actress nor any member of her work team has spoken about it.

However, Heard is still fighting the verdict that found she owes her ex-husband $10 million, so she switched legal teams to appeal the verdict, again.