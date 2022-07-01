Amber Heard with another legal problem, now it’s for traffic… of dogs?

CExactly one month after a judge determined that Amber Heard defame johnny deppthe actress, is in legal trouble again, however, it is not against the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and not even in the USA.

Amberthis time he could face the court but now Australiaalmost 7,940 miles (12,778 km) from the city of los angelesby a small accident, which is being treated as dog trafficking.

What is known about this new problem of Amber Heard?

This new legal situation that could face Amber Heard is not current, however, a detailed investigation by the authorities of Australia.

According to the ET portal, the actress is being investigated by the authorities, since a spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment stated that “complaints against Amber Heard because in 2015 he illegally imported (his) two dogs to the region”.

Interestingly, he made this trip with his ex-partner johnny deppwhen in that year they visited the continent of Oceana, because the actor was filming some scenes for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Amber Heard took two Yorkshire Terriers named Pistol and Boo and entered the country without presenting the relevant documents for the registration of their pets, although other sources indicate that this documentation could have been falsified and that situation would have major consequences for the actress.

On the other hand, according to the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment of Australiaall dogs and cats that come from USA either United Kingdomrequire an import permit to be able to take them to Australia, since both are cataloged in group 3 of “biosafety and trade”, which recognizes that they are countries or territories, where the rabies disease is absent or well controlled although They need a certificate to enter the country.

Faced with this situation, the evidence continues to be evaluated to decide whether Amber HeardI will have to step again Australiaalthough this time to solve this legal problem, he will surely have a new fine and hit him in the pocket.