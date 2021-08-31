Amber Heard would also lie about charity

The legal battle that sees the protagonist continues without holds barred Johnny Depp. If Amber Heard wants the lawsuit against her to be filed, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s legal team would have uncovered an alleged lie by the actress about a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Amber Heardin fact, she had promised that she would donate to the association, which deals with the defense of civil rights, half of the money that was due to her in the agreement for the divorce from Johhny Depp. According to the lawyers of the interpreter of Edward scissor handson the other hand, the amount donated would be much lower, so they would like the ACLU to declare the actual amount of the donation.

This is no small detail in the $ 50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, who will go to court in Virginia next year. One of the reasons Depp, who won’t be in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, lost his recent lawsuit against the Sun was to claim that his ex-wife had married him. just for the money. Since Amber Heard claimed to have donated the $ 7 million deal in equal parts to theACLU and at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, according to the judge a similar charitable gesture “is certainly not the act one would expect from one gold digger. “

The hospital, moreover, has already admitted that it received only $ 100,000 from the actress, and not the 3.5 million announced, and the lawyers of Johnny Depp they are convinced that the same is true for the ACLU.