A source close to Amber Heard points out that the actress would not be having a good time after losing the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. Amber Heard would be devastated after being defeated by Johnny Depp in the defamation trial | Font: diffusion



It’s been almost three months since Johnny Depp obtain the ruling in his favor by the Fairfax Country court and thus defeat Amber Heard in the controversial trial for defamation.

In that sense, Amber Heard She would not be having a good time at all, even some of her media friends would have turned their “backs” on her as revealed by some media, to the point of not knowing what to do due to the millionaire sum of money that she will have to pay her ex-husband .

Amber Heard on the brink of collapse

A friend of Amber Heard, identified as Eve Barlow, appeared on a Twitter podcast to confess that the actress would be totally overwhelmed after losing her defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

According to the woman, the consequences of the controversial trial would have devastated the Hollywood star, such is the case of the absence of future film projects that “got out of hand”, as well as the little support she has received from her old friends. ‘celebrities’ who have turned their backs on him and would not answer his calls for help.

“You hope people understand that you have a heart and a soul and that you have your own life. What I find so hard to digest right now is this kind of blackout that I have in just a few moments between dealing with legal issues, dealing with PR, and just helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself.”said the friend of Amber Heard.





Amber Heard’s friends don’t answer her calls

As you remember, according to the TMZ portal, Amber Heard’s friends linked to the cinema, such as Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot and Kirsten Dunstthey would have turned their backs on the 34-year-old actress.

In this sense, none of the aforementioned have responded to the incessant calls from Amber Heardwho sought a “shelter” in them, after having sold his mansion in California to pay for part of the repair that he will have to pay to Johnny Depp.

As if that were not enough, her role in the sequel to “Aquaman” would have ceased to be the leading role, so the actress would not have much screen time in the DC and Warner Bros film, so Amber Heard He would be in total despair.