Amber Heard would be living with another identity with her daughter in Spain | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

After her legal dispute with Johnny Depp, the actress would have moved to Europe.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

There is no doubt that 2022 was one of the most complex and difficult years for the actress to cope with. Amber Heard. The interpreter of Aquaman faced not only one of the most controversial trials in Hollywood history, fighting in court against her now ex-husband Johnny Depp, but also faced public scrutiny and criticism on the Internet due to the controversial revelations that were shown after the legal battle that ended up being televised and even surpassed the audience of the last Superbowl game.

Now, after the verdict of the court, which pointed out that both parties in the relationship were guilty, the actress must not only begin to collect a millionaire figure that she must pay as compensation to her ex-husband, but also to the Amber Heard looking for a bit of peace and freedom after the moments of anguish and stress experienced in court during the months of July and June.

While the actor is already beginning to recover work and new millionaire contracts, by managing to clear his name and restore the path in his acting career, the 36-year-old interpreter has moved to Spain. According to the Spanish online news program, El Diario, Amber Heard would be rebuilding her life in nothing less than a small town in Costitx, in Majorcaa place with just 1,500 inhabitants where he now shares a home with his girlfriend, the director of photography, Bianca Butty and her little daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard.

The news site also pointed out that the interpreter would be living in a luxury villa, owned by the former leader of Unió Mallorquina, María Antónia Munar, who in 2013 was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the crime of corruption. The place was built in 2020, in the historic center of the town, when previously there was a disused building and it is just over 500 square meters and an infinity pool with a view of the plains of the center of the island and the Sierra Tramuntana. as well as other luxury amenities such as a private movie theater.

It is known that, initially, the place was for sale for more than 2.8 million euros. Another fact that has puzzled more than one is that, supposedly, the actress would be living in Spain under a pseudonym, changing her registration name, Amber Laura Heard, to Martha Jane Cannary, a nod to a ‘cowboy’ figure and American heroine of the 19th century, also known as Calamity Jane, and famous character of the conquest of the American West.