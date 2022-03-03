Amber Heard would be staying out of ‘Aquaman 2’ thanks to a request from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard? outside Aquaman 2? It seems that this is the new mission that her ex-husband has Johnny Depp, and without a doubt, it has enormous possibilities that your wish will be fulfilled.

Thanks to social networks, an alleged legal request from the actress’s legal team has been leaked and it seems that she is very afraid of losing her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, what happened to the artist when he was left out of the saga of Fantastic Animals.

The document published in Twitter asks Johnny Depp and his legal team not to mention the Aquaman 2 movie at his upcoming trial in the United States, and it is that she fears that if she is involved, the production company Warner Bros. Pictures take charge of the matter and remove his role as “mere”.

Johnny Depp’s new trial against Amber Heard is the latest attempt by the legendary actor to regain his prestige in the film industry in Hollywood, where it seems that it is banned after losing a defamation lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun, who called and treated him like a “wife beater,” which ultimately kept him out of many of his most popular roles.

Now, the actor is represented by Kathleen Zellner, the lawyer from “Making a Murder”, who is a specialist in defamation cases. So there is no doubt that the actor is betting absolutely everything in order to recover his prestige and recognition in the film industry.