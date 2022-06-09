Amber Heard would burn in fire after video of Johnny Depp celebrating his legal victory

It’s been a few days since it was released the verdict after an intense trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Deppa legal battle that kept millions of users on edge, especially the actor’s followers, who did not hesitate to support him during this process, so he thanked them for the displays of affection.

However, there was something that lit the fuse again, because the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” opened his TitkTok account and it was there that he published a videobut shortly after Depp’s first post, Amber launched some sharp words that seemed like knives, which many believe is a response, in which, by the way, she claimed that the jury’s decision was the wrong message for victims of violence and domestic abuse.

Undoubtedly, Johnny knew the accompaniment and influence of his followers, so last Tuesday, June 7, he decided to create an account on the famous Chinese platform, breaking a record by achieving 8 million ‘follows’ in one day. In it, the producer also published a clip and a message in which he thanked those who supported him.

Following the post, a spokesperson for Amber Heard responded with a comment: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are going backwards. The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up.”

This adds to the various protests of Heard, who at the end of the trial showed his disagreement with the ruling. In fact, last week she published a statement in which she expressed how disappointed she was with the decision, a letter in which she said she was devastated and sad that she had lost the war in court.

