Amber Heard would have asked her friends for money to pay Johnny Depp: what response did she get

After the media trial and the jury’s verdict, Amber Heard must pay to Johnny Depp 10 million dollars. Their economic and financial situation is far from being good enough to pay. For this reason, she asked her wealthiest friends for a collaboration to pay off her legal commitment to her ex-partner. But the answer surprised him.





read also

Martin Mena

Amber Heard asked her friends for money

According to the Geo News site, the actress went to her inner circle to ask for a collaboration in order to pay Johnny Depp.

However, he would have received a surprise refusal. Among the names published by this medium, appear Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and Elon Musk.

What is striking for Heard and her entourage is that these people supported her in a difficult moment, but after the court ruling they turned their backs on her.

“Amber has reached out to several of her fellow partygoers in the hope that they will help her with a place to stay. She is being snubbed and in many cases completely ghosted,” a source told Geo News.

Amber’s request to her friends was for $10,350,000, which is what she must pay Johnny Depp after the defamation trial.





read also

Daniela Machorro

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: how is the trial

After the ruling in favor of the actor, the appeals and replies by both began. For that, Heard fired his lawyers and hired another team of legal representatives for the appeal: they are David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of free speech, we view the jury’s decision, to paraphrase a famous quote, not as ‘the beginning of the end, but simply the end of the beginning.’ A different court merits different representation, particularly since so much new evidence is now coming to light,” Amber’s spokesperson said.

At the same time, his new lawyers explained that the case has “important implications of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Faced with this situation, they ruled: “We trust that the Court of Appeals will apply the law correctly, will reverse the sentence against Mrs. Heard and will reaffirm the fundamental principles of freedom of expression.”