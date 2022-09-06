Amber Heard would have borrowed money to pay Johnny Depp

MEXICO CITY, September 5 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Actress Amber Heard was left with many financial problems after the scandalous trial she had with actor Johnny Depp, to whom she still owes a millionaire amount.

In order to pay this debt, the movie star would have resorted to several desperate measures, the first, to put up for sale the enormous residence he has in the California desert, and the second, to turn to his closest friends to ask them to borrow money and gather the funds. 10 million that she has to pay her ex-husband, however, they did not want to support her.

According to information published by Geo News, the protagonist of “Aquaman” asked for help from celebrities such as Margot Robbie, Cara Delevnigne and Kristen Stewart, with whom she used to have fun, but none of them would have wanted to help her and they simply ignored her.

In addition, they assured that the economic situation of the actress has worsened to such a degree that she had to look for a smaller and cheaper place to live, since the lack of projects has already begun to take effect.

On the other hand, the lawyers of Deep’s ex-wife explained that they trust that the Court of Appeals will reverse the sentence against the artist and “reaffirm the fundamental principles of freedom of expression.”