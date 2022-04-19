Amber Heard would have defecated on Johnny Depp’s bed

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp He will take the stand this Tuesday to testify against his ex-wife, in a trial that is being televised in the US.

During the course of the litigation, which has captured the attention of the entire national and international press, several “private” details of Deep and Heard have come to light.

In his appearance today, the actor is expected to talk about a particular incident that was the trigger for the marriage to end, when she, Amber, (or a friend of Amber), defecated on his side of the bed.

According to TMZ, a key date in the trial is April 22, 2016, when Amber was throwing a birthday party for her at her downtown Los Angeles penthouse.

Depp was late and decided that he would post bail, which he says angered Heard. Amber has said that Johnny threw a bottle of magnum wine at her before he left.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/19/image-blurred-of-a-bed-0898c188.jpg

Sources told TMZ that the housekeeper called Depp the next morning and told him someone had pooped on his side of the bed and then covered him up with the covers… he thinks Amber wanted him to jump into the room. bed without suspecting anything and hit the poop.

Depp believes that Amber or one of her friends is the culprit. Amber has claimed that one of her Yorkshire terriers was the one who pooped, but Depp scoffed at that, saying the poop was too big for a three or four pound dog to excrete.

Johnny has said that the pooping incident was the last straw in his marriage.

Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million, claiming that she lied when she accused him of physically abusing her, while she is suing him for $100 million for defamation, claiming that he coordinated a smear campaign against her.