Amber Heard would have lived between luxuries and theaters during the trial with Johnny Depp: this is the alleged mansion

A few days ago the verdict of the trial of Amber Heard against Johnny Deep, where the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” He obtained a ruling in his favor in the defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife, who has raised alerts for the exorbitant amount she must pay to her former husband.

And it is that after the authorities ordered the actress to “Aquaman” pay 15 million dollars, Heard’s lawyer assured that he cannot pay Deep said amount before the term determined during the legal process.

Amber Herad lived in a mansion during the trial against Johnny Deep

Despite the above, according to the site Daily Mailthe sentimental ex-partner of the Mexican actor Valentino Lanus would have lived a luxurious life during the time that the trial against Johnny Deep.

According to the media outlet, the actress who worked in movies like “Diary of a Seducer” “Aquaman”, “Land of Zombies”, “Hell at the wheel”among many others, paid the rent of a luxury mansion in the State of Virginia in the United States, while the 100-day trial was carried out before the eyes of the world.

How much rent did Amber Heard pay on the mansion in Virginia?

For the property, the actress would have paid around $22,500 per month. The mansion is reportedly over 13,000 square feet and has a tennis court, home theater room, eight bedrooms and a wide staircase near the entrance. According to TMZ, this place is located in McLean, Virginia, a 25-minute drive from the Faifax Country Courthouse.

The place Daily Mail shared some photographs published by the real estate site Zillow shows some of the mentioned details of the property. Especially, this portal ensures that it is “one of the most distinctive and private properties offered in McLean. “A true ‘wow’ and a dream for artists,” it reads.

