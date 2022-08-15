After losing the trial for defamation against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and for which she has to pay more than 10 million dollars, the actress Amber Heard, would have received a millionaire offer to make an adult film.

According to the Australian site Pop Tonic, the Zen Models agency, which represents figures in the porn industry, sent the offer to the actress through her manager, offering her the figure of nine million dollars to star in a pornographic production.

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production. The video will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality, ”explained the president of the agency, Verónica Madarian.

So far Amber has not commented on the matter.

It is remembered that Heard is in financial trouble after a Virginia jury in June found in favor of Depp with an award of 10 million dollars in damages after determining that a column by Heard published in The Washington Post in 2018 was defamatory against the actor.

Depp, 59, sued Heard over the op-ed in which, despite not mentioning her ex-husband, she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, who countersued him, received $2 million for his part in the trial, which was followed live by millions of viewers in the United States and various countries around the world.

The jury reached the verdict after an intense six-week process.

The case presented lurid and intimate details about the private lives of Hollywood celebrities.