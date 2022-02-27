Amber Heard would have requested that Johnny Depp not mention Aquaman 2 in his next trial

After almost six years of their divorce, the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seems to have no end. Outside the process of annulment of their marriage, all kinds of accusations began to emerge from both parties, pointing out violent acts within the marriage. Perhaps the one who has suffered the most at work is Johnny, especially when he lost his place in two of the biggest franchises: Pirates of the Caribbean and fantastic animals.

Of course, companies such as Disney and Warner Bros. would worry about what this case would mean for the impact of their next films like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, where he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. This unleashed the fury of the actor’s fans, who would constantly attack Amber Heard because of the situation, but, above all, because she kept her job intact and continued to work with Warner.

Last year rumors began to surface that the production of the sequel to Aquaman – 73% would be looking for someone to replace the actress to bring Mera to life, however, when filming began, Heard shared photos on the set through Instagram. And although she appeared that everything was in order, it seems that she did take some risks. This assumption arises from a particular request made by the interpreter for the following meetings that she has with her ex-husband in court.

Now, through social networks, the documents have been leaked where the actress’s legal team asks that Depp and his lawyers not mention Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it has been speculated that it is for fear that Warner Bros. feel that the integrity of the film is jeopardized by being involved in the legal dispute. Somehow, this has become a weapon for fans of the actor, because if the court accepts this request, they will be in charge of relating the film to the case on social networks.

Look, Amber Heard doesn’t want anyone to mention #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom during the trial! So behave yourselves and don’t tag the movie when you talk about this case, okay? Don’t mix the movie with the trial.

Update: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard (CA). WB has threatened to say “bad things” about Depp & Heard to avoid subpoena. WB agreed to (see below) a long delay in casting AH “due to creative issues in casting Ms. Heard.” Amber has demanded to stipulate: No mention of AQ2 at trial.

Assumptions have been raised regarding delays in the filming of Aquaman 2, Well, there are those who suggest that it was not precisely because of creative conflicts as mentioned at some point, but that Heard’s stay in production was actually being considered. Surely soon we will have news regarding whether the Johhny team will give in to this request or use it in their favor.

In the meantime, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to launch in December this year.