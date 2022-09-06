Amber Heard would have started a collection to raise money and pay Johnny Depp

After a jury determined that Amber Heard had to pay more than $ 10 million dollars in damages to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, after being found guilty in a media trial, the star of ‘Aquaman’ drew up a plan with strategies and protections to try to evade the verdict.

Despite the actress’s attempts, everything seems to indicate that she will have to pay off the debt, although it will not be easy for her, because despite having contacted her friends and having started a collection to raise the money, they have turned their backs on him.

According to information from Geo News, Amber would have turned to her inner circle to raise the money, however, her response would not have been as expected.so again you will need to plan a strategy to help you pay off your debt.

Although it has not been revealed who refused to lend him the moneyit is known that Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie are part of his limited group of friends.

“Amber has reached out to several of her fellow partygoers in the hope that they will help her. with a place to stay, but she has been snubbed and, in many cases, completely ‘ghosted,'” a source close to Heard revealed to the outlet.

At the moment, the ex-wife of the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has not spoken about this difficult moment, but a few weeks ago she changed the members of her defense and fired Elaine Charlson Bredehoft to make way for renowned lawyers David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.

