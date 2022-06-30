Amber Heard would have to sell Elon Musk’s millionaire gift to pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard would have to sell Elon Musk’s millionaire gift to pay Johnny Depp. It was June 1 that the jury ruled that Heard must pay Depp $10.35 million in retribution for the defamation he made towards him for an alleged domestic violence lawsuit.

The actress has indicated that she does not have sufficient funds to pay him. In addition, his lawyer Elaine Bredehoft gave an interview to the famous magazine Hello! where she said that she would try to reduce the millionaire sum.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED If you appeal the trial verdict against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard could pay more

In an interview, his defense said that “will focus on testing that were suppressed during the trial, such as medical reports, and may discuss some that Depp’s legal team was allowed.”

It has also been revealed that to get the money, Amber Heard has started publicizing her story to some television channels and even film production companies in order to obtain resources.

Another of the alternatives that the media have disclosed is that the protagonist of Aquaman has the option of putting up for sale an extremely expensive gift, which she received from her ex-boyfriend, South African tycoon Elon Musk.

Is about a 1,200-horsepower Tesla Model X. This high-end vehicle can travel up to 628 kilometers on a single charge. Despite being a large car, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

This luxury vehicle has a cost of nothing more and nothing less than 130 thousand dollars, because it is the fully equipped version. During the trial, Depp’s defense pointed out that Amber and the businessman had an affair while she was married to the actor, even Depp questioned that the actress’s little daughter was from South Africa.

The truth is Amber Heard and Elon Musk formalized their relationship by being caught together by the paparazzi in 2017.