Amber Heard would move home in the desert after the verdict of the trial against Johnny Depp | Famous
Because it is a civil and not a criminal trial, whoever is accused will not go to prison, but must pay the millionaire amount that the judge rules as compensation for damage.
Whatever the verdict, Amber Heard presumably has a plan in place to get away from the spotlight so she can rest without the siege of the press and the death threats she said in court she has received since the start of the trial.
Amber Heard will take refuge in a house in the middle of the desert
According to information from the British newspaper Mirror, the 36-year-old actress will be exiled for a time in a property valued at more than a million dollars which is located in the desert town of Joshua Tree, California.
According to the tabloid, said property has three rooms and belongs to his family. He will be staying there for a while with his one-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, who was born via surrogate.
“Amber loves spending time in the desert, it’s the only place where she can get away from it all. She’s very connected to the art community there and feels like a real getaway,” a source close to the actress told the Mirror.
“Joshua Tree is full of cool hipsters and it’s just their scene. You can get away from it all and it’s a sanctuary. In recent months, it has given him time to reflect and escape the pressures of the case,” the insider added.