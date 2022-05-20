Amber Heard’s Agent Says Warner Wanted To Replace Her As Mera Due To Lack Of Chemistry With Jason Momoa

After being almost unknown, Amber Heard began a romantic relationship with Johnny Depp in 2011, after meeting him on the set of The Rum Diary (Diary of a seducer), and in 2017 we saw her debut in the role of Mera, from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Today she is on everyone’s lips due to the trial of her ex-husband, who sued her for defamation, for an article published in Washington Post where Heard recounted her experience as a victim of domestic abuse.

Since the lawsuit appeared, rumors have spread that Warner Bros. no longer wanted her back as Mera in the Aquaman sequel – 73%, but it was not until recently that they were confirmed. Now, the actress’s agent, Jessica Kovacevichconfirmed that the studio did not want her because there was a lack of chemistry between her and Jason Momoa, the actor who plays Aquaman.

There were also rumors that Warner Bros. had already chosen the actress Emilia Clarke as a replacement for Heard, since it was a person with whom Momoa has a close friendship and it was expected that the chemistry between the two would be reflected in the screen. Ultimately, the studio allowed Heard to continue in the role, but it was drastically scaled back.

In accordance with Entertainment WeeklyKovacevic had previously testified in a video, saying that Warner Bros. wanted to drop Heard because of the “bad press” surrounding the Depp fight, but now said something different, that the studio cited the “lack of chemistry with Momoa as the reason I was considering doing a recasting.”

Entertainment Weekly he wanted to contact representatives of Warner Bros., but they did not answer. However, Kovacevic opined that the real reason is that no one wanted to be associated with someone with bad press. On Monday, the actress declared in court that she had to fight to keep the role of Mera and not be replaced in Justice League. 41%, for having placed a restraining order against Depp:

I had to fight very hard to keep my career after I got my [orden de restricción contra Depp]. I missed opportunities. I got fired from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I’ve had to date [con] Justice League with the option of [protagonizar] Aquaman. I had to fight really hard to stay in the Justice League because that was the time of the divorce.

Aquaman was a massive box office hit, with $1.148 million grossed worldwide, it went on to become the highest-grossing DC Comics film, beating The Dark Knight Rises record – 87%, from 2012. With this spectacular triumph, one would expect that Heard would have more opportunities in the industry, but everything indicates that the conflict with Johnny Depp It was the worst thing that could happen to him.

In addition to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, next year the DC Extended Universe will present another long-awaited film, The Flash, where we will see Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman, the latter returning after 30 years since the last time. we saw it on the screen.

Mera’s future is uncertain, she is an important character in the mythology of Aquamanand if Warner Bros. decides not to continue working with Amber Heard, maybe doing a recast will be the smart thing to do. On the other hand, what will become of the actress’s career after this scandal? It doesn’t seem like many studios are going to be interested in hiring her if she will guarantee them negative ratings from fans. Johnny Depp.

