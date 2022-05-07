Amber Heard’s controversial reaction to seeing that Johnny Depp approached her in the trial (VIDEO)

The popular and controversial actress had a very strange reaction to having eye contact with her ex-husband in court, the same reaction that has generated a large number of negative comments on social networks that considered her reaction as “acted”

In the last judicial session that they lived Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard before a break of a week to then resume the trial, something unprecedented has occurred, since there has been an exchange of glances between Depp and Heard, something that they have been avoiding for days and that Amber has not taken in a very good way to the point of taking a few steps back where she feels “intimidated”.

Following Heard’s reaction, the bailiffs intervene, cutting off Depp, who turns and chats with his legal team as Heard crosses the room with a bailiff to exit through the other side of the room.

At one point, at the end of the session, the actress comes down from the stage, but without noticing that Depp tries to leave the room precisely on that side, so both get to be very close and end up looking into each other’s eyes.

This reaction of the actress has left a lot of criticism on social networks, since thousands of Internet users assure that her attitude was completely acted, false and victimized.

We have the exact moment of Amber Heard’s reaction here: