Amber Heard’s ex-assistant accuses her of stealing her abuse story and using it against Johnny Depp

Now that the verdict of the judges in the legal conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has ruled against the “Aquaman” actress, many versions of witnesses who were during the trial have been taken up and strengthened. One of them is that of Kate James, Amber Heard’s former personal assistant, who accused the actress of having stolen her own experience as a victim of sexual violence.

During the trial, several workers from both Amber and Johhny were called to testify with the intention of clarifying the accusations that both ex-husbands made for domestic violence.

Kate raised some complaints against Heard for the treatment she received when she worked for her, among which was that she received a very low salary for more than a decade for occupations that ranged from shopping and taking care of administration to running errands and fixing the car. .

“He paid me $25 an hour to start and finally agreed after yelling insults at me that he would pay me $50,000 a year once I started working full time,” James said.

The accusation against Heard

However, one of the most forceful accusations occurred in the assistant’s second statement before the court, where she said that she had been a victim of rape in Brazil when she was 20 years old and that when she read Heard’s presentations she realized that the The actress had taken the story that Kate told her to start building the accusations against Johnny.

“To my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms. Heard had stolen my conversation about sexual violence with her and turned it into her own story to benefit herself,” Kate stated. “This, of course, caused me extreme anguish and outrage that she would dare attempt to use the most harrowing experience of my life as her own narrative,” she added.

In addition, James stressed that, although she had been called to testify, she was also doing so to set a precedent that one should not lie about being “a survivor of sexual violence and it is very serious to adopt that position if you are not.”