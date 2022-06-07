Entertainment

Amber Heard’s ex-employee accuses her of stealing her Johnny Depp sexual assault story

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

A former maid of Amber Heard told the media that the actress used her own story of abuse she suffered in Brazil when she was 20 years old and living in the South American country. She also clarified that heard used this story against the American actor.

Shortly after knowing the sentence in which the Virginia jury ruled in favor of Johnny Deep, where he was acquitted of the charges of domestic violence for which his ex-wife accused him amber herardwho was found guilty. Recall that the actor sued his wife for 50 million dollars and that heard made a counterclaim for 100 million dollars.

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The US insists on not inviting ‘dictators’; will receive AMLO in July

3 mins ago

“I’m going to do what I want to do”

14 mins ago

Jenna Ortega (Merlina): Who is the LGBT+ ally actress

36 mins ago

World Multiple Sclerosis Day

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button