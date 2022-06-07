Amber Heard’s ex-employee accuses her of stealing her Johnny Depp sexual assault story

A former maid of Amber Heard told the media that the actress used her own story of abuse she suffered in Brazil when she was 20 years old and living in the South American country. She also clarified that heard used this story against the American actor.

Shortly after knowing the sentence in which the Virginia jury ruled in favor of Johnny Deep, where he was acquitted of the charges of domestic violence for which his ex-wife accused him amber herardwho was found guilty. Recall that the actor sued his wife for 50 million dollars and that heard made a counterclaim for 100 million dollars.

The trial was televised and held the attention of all US media and many countries in the world interested in the case. This trial caused public commotion in that the court ruled in favor of Johnny Deep and declared to Amber Heard guilty of all the charges with which they were indicted.

Kate James is the name of the former employee of Amber Heard who accuses his former employer of stealing his harrowing life story and using it against Johnny Deep. The woman told the media: “To my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Mrs. heard She had stolen my conversation about sexual violence and turned it into her own story to benefit herself.”

Image: Instagram Amber Heard

In addition, Kate James accuses her of having experienced abuse, a very low salary for more than 10 years with tasks that ranged from shopping to dealing with the administration. The woman she said about Amber Heard: “He paid me $25 an hour to start and finally agreed after yelling insults at me, that he would pay me $50k a year once I started working full time.” It is noteworthy that this former employee of the actress had already declared in the year 2020 in favor of Johnny Deep in the trial in which The Sun treated him as a woman beater.