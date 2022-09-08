Entertainment

Amber Heard’s friend CONFESSES that the actress is DEVASTATED after losing trial against Johnny Depp

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 33 2 minutes read

The judgment of the year continues to give something to talk about, the best friend of Amber Heard confess that the actress is devastated after lose the legal suit against her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Deppso now he must deal with the consequences of having aired the relationship problems they had and for which all his friends turned their backs on him.

In addition to losing the prestige she had gained as an actress Amber Heard must pay a fine of 10 million dollars to Johnny Depp, because it was found that all the accusations made by the actress were false. For this reason one of his friendsidentified as Eve Barlow, breaks the silence and confess what is found devastated.

