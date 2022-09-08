Amber Heard’s friend CONFESSES that the actress is DEVASTATED after losing trial against Johnny Depp

The judgment of the year continues to give something to talk about, the best friend of Amber Heard confess that the actress is devastated after lose the legal suit against her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Deppso now he must deal with the consequences of having aired the relationship problems they had and for which all his friends turned their backs on him.

In addition to losing the prestige she had gained as an actress Amber Heard must pay a fine of 10 million dollars to Johnny Depp, because it was found that all the accusations made by the actress were false. For this reason one of his friendsidentified as Eve Barlow, breaks the silence and confess what is found devastated.

Related news

In recent days, a report from the ‘TMZ’ portal indicated that the friends of Amber Heard had turned their backs on her, celebrities like Margot Robbie and Kirsten Dunts would have refused to help the young actress, after lose the judgment against Johnny Depp and it was bad standing before the public opinion after the strong revelations that came to light after the legal complaint.

One of the most important projects Amber Heard lost was her stellar participation in the sequel to Aquaman, a film in which she would play the leading female role, but now the actress is devastated because his screen time was reduced to less than 10 minutes in the entire tape.

Amber Heard’s friend confesses that the actress is devastated

It was during a Twitter podcast where the friend of Amber Heard confesses that the actress is devastated by not having friends in the show business who want to help her and by all the projects that escaped the blonde Texan after lose the judgment.

You hope people understand that you have a heart and a soul and that you have your own life. What I find so hard to digest right now is this kind of blackout that I have in a few moments between dealing with legal issues, dealing with PR, and just helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself.

During the judgment against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard was exhibited as an unfaithful and violent person, thanks to the recordings of the security cameras of the actor’s house and, to the testimonies of the security and cleaning personnel who worked for the actors during their marriage, who assured that the interpreter of Jack Sparrow was innocent, so now the beautiful blonde is in a deep depression after lose.