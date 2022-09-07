Amber Heard’s friend reveals that the actress is emotionally devastated

Things are still pretty bad for Amber Heard and in fact it seems that they have gotten worse. Although her career in Hollywood was never particularly prominent, she had already had numerous successful films in her career and had managed to join the DC Extended Universe with a role that guaranteed her years of success… if she hadn’t published that op-ed. in Washington Post at the end of 2018. The text brought him legal problems with Johnny Depp and this 2022 he lost the defamation lawsuit against him. Now her friend and confidant, Eve Barlowreveals that Amber she is devastated

Do not miss: Amber Heard’s Sister Calls MTV ‘Desperate’ Over Johnny Depp Appearance

In his article, heard accused Johnny of domestic abuse, suggesting that she had been the victim of physical assault and other mistreatment. The star of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% took legal action after losing some important jobs in the Hollywood industry, starting an entire odyssey that in the middle of 2022 has not ended. Depp was named winner of the trial on June 1 and now Amber is obligated to pay more than US$10 million.

Eve Barlowwho participated in the trial but was expelled from the courtroom for exchanging messages via Twitter when this was not allowed, speaks for The Sod’s Law Podcast with Daniel M. Rosenberg about what her friend is going through, also what she tries to do to help her:

We invite you to read: Celebrities withdraw support for Johnny Depp after court documents leak

You hope people understand that you have a heart and a soul and that you have your own life. What I find so hard to digest right now is this kind of blackout that I have in a few moments between dealing with legal issues, dealing with PR, and just helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself.

Without a job, with few friends and many people who do not want to associate with her, and millions of people who insult and condemn her on the Internet, Amber Heard lives in an increasingly desperate situation. For its part, Barlow criticized in networks the recent appearance of Johnny Depp at the MTV Video Music Awards, when he appeared disguised as Moon Man (the channel’s mascot) through a hologram of his face.

If you’re going to make a joke about yourself that you need a job, you don’t show up as a hologram hanging from the ceiling. Johnny Depp is an excuse for a desperate dinosaur. Keep it real, man. Or something.

If you’re going to make a joke about yourself needing work, you don’t appear as a hologram hanging from the ceiling. Johnny Depp is an excuse for a desperate dinosaur. Keep it real, man. Or something. — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) August 29, 2022

The Change.org petition asking to remove heard of Aquaman 2 it already has more than 4.6 million signatures, a fact that has surely influenced Warner Bros. decisions. The description of the application mentions: “As Amber is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should remove heard of his film project Aquaman 2. They must not ignore the suffering of the actress’s victims or exalt a domestic abuser.”

Heard will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the next movie in the DC Extended Universe scheduled for March 17, 2023. Strong rumors say that the minutes of the actress on screen have been completely eliminated and the actress herself Amber he testified at trial that several of his scenes were cut, even after he received the script. It seems that her reputation has damaged, perhaps permanently, her chances of getting a job in the entertainment industry. Will we see her pardoned by the court of public opinion or will she forever be marked as a persona non grata of the web and Hollywood? Only time will give us the answer.

You may also be interested in: Mads Mikkelsen says Johnny Depp could return as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts