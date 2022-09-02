Entertainment

Amber Heard’s friends turn their backs on her and refuse to lend her money

Lonelier than ever, Amber Heard transits a adverse economic reality that does not allow you to end the story with Johnny Depp and pay the actor what he owes after losing the lawsuit he had filed against him for domestic violence.

Cornered by the lack of money, the actress would have turned to his friends looking for a loan, but they would have refused, turning their backs on him at his worst.

