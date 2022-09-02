Amber Heard’s friends turn their backs on her and refuse to lend her money

Lonelier than ever, Amber Heard transits a adverse economic reality that does not allow you to end the story with Johnny Depp and pay the actor what he owes after losing the lawsuit he had filed against him for domestic violence.

Cornered by the lack of money, the actress would have turned to his friends looking for a loan, but they would have refused, turning their backs on him at his worst.

Cornered by the lack of money, the actress would have turned to her friends in search of a loan but they would have turned their backs

“Amber has reached out to several of her fellow partygoers in the hope that they will help her with a place to stay. She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ‘ghosted,'” a source close to Heard revealed.

They are part of that group Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, margot robbie and who was his partner, Elon Musk.

Cara Delevingne was part of Amber Heard’s group of close friends and would have been one of those who turned her back

Specifically today the actress needs $10,350,000that owes to depp in concepts of compensation because the court found that he committed libel against him.

Related news

The upset suffered by Amber Heard It is released days after she began to design a new strategy to bring the actor to the dock.

For that, he decided to throw Elaine Charlson Bredehoftthe attorney who handled his defense, to hire David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown as his new attorneys.

The rudeness suffered by Amber Heard is revealed days after she began to design a new judicial strategy together with her new lawyers

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of free speech, we view the jury’s decision, to paraphrase a famous quote, not as ‘the beginning of the end, but simply the end of the beginning.’ A different court deserves a different representationParticularly because so much new evidence is coming to light now,” the actress’s spokesperson said.

As its economy goes from bad to worse, Amber Heard evaluate the millionaire offer from the Zen Models agency so that the actress star in an x-rated movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.