Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been protagonists of one of the most mediatic trials that are remembered. The couple faced each other after suing each other for defamation, something for which both were sentenced to compensate the other with a millionaire compensation. Of course, with Johnny Depp coming out more favored, after the popular jury, made up of two women and five men, conceded that the actor had managed to prove that his ex-wife had defamed him after presenting himself as a victim of domestic violence in an article in opinion that the actress wrote for the newspaper Washington Post.





Amber Heard's harsh response to Johnny Depp after stating that he wants to "move on"





The actor emerged victorious from the tough legal battle, kicking off a new life and managing to demonstrate something with which he had been obsessed since he signed the divorce with his ex-wife. The interpreter not only won the favor of the jury, but also of the public, with his followers supporting the actor from day one. To thank him, Johnny Depp joined TikTok, where he left a message to his fans in which he assured about the importance of “moving on” after the jury’s verdict. To these words, however, Amber Heard also wanted to respond, who through a statement describes the actor’s words as “a setback for women’s rights.”

The actor joined the popular Chinese social network with a message for his “faithful” followers, whom he thanked for their support from the start. With a cocktail of his images accompanied by his music, the actor assured that after “having been together” above all and having managed to “do the right thing” thanks to his support, he encouraged them to “move forward” all together .





The jury gives the victory to Johnny Depp because Amber Heard maliciously defamed him









A message that has made Amber Heard react, who already described the jury’s decision as “disappointing” after the trial.



The actress hugs her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, after the jury’s decision. POOL / EFE

Thus, the actress made herself heard through a spokesperson, who issued a very clear statement: “Just as Johnny Depp says that he ‘moves on’, women’s rights are going backwards. The message of the verdict to victims of domestic violence is… Be afraid to stand up and tell what is happening to you”.

Plans to appeal the jury’s decision



The actress has already stated through her lawyers that she does not intend to give up despite the outcome of the trial, and that she plans to appeal the jury’s decision, which sentenced her to pay her ex-husband a figure close to ten million euros. for having committed a crime of defamation.





“The disappointment I feel today cannot be expressed in words,” said the actress in an emotional statement made through her Instagram account after the verdict, “It breaks my heart to see that the mountain of evidence that there was was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and manipulation of my ex-husband.”

Heard insisted on her fight for women: “I am even more disappointed by what this verdict means for other women. It’s a throwback. She turns back the clock to a time when, when a woman spoke up and said publicly what was wrong with her, she could be publicly humiliated and blamed. It’s a throwback to the idea that violence against women has to be taken seriously. I am sad that I lost this case, but even sadder that I lost the right to speak freely and openly.”

