Amber Heard’s insistence against Johnny Depp remains in litigation

return the scandal to the life of the actor, Johnny Depp, well, the trial with his ex-partner, Amber Heard, has not ended. Although a judge had already determined that the actress had to pay 10 million dollars to the actor, she did not sit idly by.

It is known that this judgmentwhich turned out to be the most mediatic of recent times, due to the amount of things personal and intimate that were revealed of the ex partnerprovoked the curiosity of millions of people and apparently, will continue to give more material to cut.

It should be remembered that this lawsuit began because Johnny Depp accused his ex-partner of having defamed him in an op-ed published in a famous American newspaper, in which she claimed that she had been a victim of abuse. Apparently, the celebrity trial is not over.

Although Amber Heard would have to pay 10 million dollars, as determined by the judge, Johnny also had to give a compensation $2 million for defaming the “Aquaman” actress through one of her former attorneys.

However, on July 21, the defense of Amber Heard, began an appeal process on the 10 million dollars that should be given to the actor.

In that sense, the US portal Deadline disclosed what the spokesperson for their lawyers argued regarding that verdict.

He made mistakes that prevented a fair and equitable verdict under the First Amendment,” the spokesperson said.

Given this observation by Heard’s lawyers, they decided to appeal to guarantee fairness and justice.

In this sense, Camille Vásquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, spoke last Thursday during an interview with Gayle King for the CBS Mornings television program and stated that they are prepared to face this appeal.

Mr Depp ended up filing his own appeal so the court could have the full record. She insists on continuing to litigate this matter, and we have to protect our client’s interest,” Camille said.

The lawyer, who during the trial stood out for the good relationship she had with the actor, also accepted that this determination was only a consequence of the determination of Amber Heard and considered very accurate the statement that: “If Heard had not appealed, they would not have appealed either.”

the lawyer of Johnny Deppmentioned that in this decision of the actor there are no monetary interests involved, but, as their legal representatives, they must respond to the appeal to protect the interests of their client.

We are hopeful that the court will uphold the verdict, which we believe was the correct verdict, and allow both parties to move forward,” he said.