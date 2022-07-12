Amber Heard’s insurer seeks to avoid paying the actress’s damages to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was sentenced to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp the amount of $10.35 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages after a Virginia jury ruled she had defamed him when she wrote an article in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse, while she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Nevertheless, The actress hoped her $1 million liability insurance with New York Marine and General Insurance Co. wouldn’t have to foot the bill. Although the policy covers various types of unlawful conduct, including defamation, TMZ noted that, under California law, An insurance company is not required to pay if the insured party has committed willful misconduct.

But the jury found that Amber had not only committed deliberate defamation, but also malicious, so New York Marine wants the judge to declare that, based on the policy and the law, it is not responsible for paying damages to the actress. Amber recently admitted she could understand people calling her and her ex-husband “Hollywood brats” for taking their differences to court, but insisted there was much more to the case than an ex-couple airing their dirty laundry in public. .

“I wouldn’t blame people for looking at this and how it’s been covered in the media and thinking this is Hollywood brats at their worst. But what people don’t understand is that it’s actually much bigger than that. It’s not just about our First Amendment right to speak,” Heard said.

The 36-year-old star also said she was shocked by the attack directed at her on social media. and for Johnny’s fans, who even in the streets around the courtroom held up signs with death threats. “Every day I walked down three, four, sometimes six city streets with signs saying ‘Burn the Witch’ and ‘Death to Amber.’ After three and a half weeks I went up to the dais and saw a room full of fans of Captain ‘Jack Sparrow’ who were making their voices heard with energy”.

